2011 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Fog Lamps Dual front impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Glove Box Lamp Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat Powertrain Next Generation Engine Controller

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm PROTECTION GROUP Class IV Receiver Hitch 121 LITRE FUEL TANK MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Luxury Group Quick Order Package 26G SLT Black Exterior Mirrors Remote Start & Security Group Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Body Colour/Chrome Door Handles Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Rear seats: bench Front wheel independent suspension Bumpers: chrome AM/FM radio: SIRIUS Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling

