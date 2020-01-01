Menu
2011 RAM 1500

134,935 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Perth County Chrysler

519-348-8481

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

SLT

2011 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Perth County Chrysler

11 Huron Rd., Mitchell, ON N0K 1N0

519-348-8481

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

134,935KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6227721
  Stock #: 7731A
  VIN: 1D7RV1GT9BS581722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour dark slate medium graystone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7731A
  • Mileage 134,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Here it is! Hurry and take advantage now! Climb inside the 2011 Ram 1500! Very clean and very well priced! All of the following features are included: tilt steering wheel, heated door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Fog Lamps
Dual front impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Glove Box Lamp
Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Next Generation Engine Controller
Rear Step Bumper
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
PROTECTION GROUP
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Luxury Group
Quick Order Package 26G SLT
Black Exterior Mirrors
Remote Start & Security Group
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Body Colour/Chrome Door Handles
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrors
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Rear seats: bench
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SIRIUS
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling

Perth County Chrysler

Perth County Chrysler

11 Huron Rd., Mitchell, ON N0K 1N0

