Certified! 6-speed S model Boxster with upgraded roof! Rear glass window insert. This convertible is not a trailer queen. Ready for the road! Power windows and doors. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.

2002 Porsche Boxster

202,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2002 Porsche Boxster

2002 Porsche Boxster

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
202,000KM
Good Condition
VIN WP0CB29892S660086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! 6-speed S model Boxster with upgraded roof! Rear glass window insert. This convertible is not a trailer queen. Ready for the road! Power windows and doors. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2002 Porsche Boxster