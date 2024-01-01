$14,995+ tax & licensing
2002 Porsche Boxster
2002 Porsche Boxster
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 202,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified! 6-speed S model Boxster with upgraded roof! Rear glass window insert. This convertible is not a trailer queen. Ready for the road! Power windows and doors. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Miedemas Auto Sales
Miedemas Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-940-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-940-3766