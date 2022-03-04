2006 Ford Fusion

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,895 + taxes & licensing 2 8 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8507681

8507681 VIN: 3FAFP08186R178434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 282,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.