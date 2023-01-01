Menu
2007 Ford Focus

212,500 KM

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
Miedemas Auto Sales

SE

Location

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

212,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630514
  • Stock #: NF19D
  • VIN: 1FAFP34N87W281328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified and ready to go! New brakes. Winter and summer tires on rims! Clean CarFax report. Automatic, 4 cylinder, front wheel drive. Great on fuel! Price plus taxes and licensing.

2 year/40 000km Lubrcio warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player

