$3,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9630514
- Stock #: NF19D
- VIN: 1FAFP34N87W281328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully certified and ready to go! New brakes. Winter and summer tires on rims! Clean CarFax report. Automatic, 4 cylinder, front wheel drive. Great on fuel! Price plus taxes and licensing.
2 year/40 000km Lubrcio warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
Vehicle Features
