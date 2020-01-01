Menu
2008 Suzuki SX4

184,000 KM

$4,495

2008 Suzuki SX4

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

184,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6282486
  • Stock #: M227
  • VIN: JS2YB413485101785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified 2008 Suzuki SX4 with AWD! Clean Carfax report. Great on gas and fun to drive. Cruise control, steering wheel controls and cold AC. Price plus taxes and licensing. 

2 year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible per claim available for only an additional $789+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player

