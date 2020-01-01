2008 Suzuki SX4

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.