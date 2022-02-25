Menu
2009 Chevrolet HHR

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

LS

Location

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

202,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8449242
  • VIN: 3GCCA85B49S632847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified and ready to go with a fresh oil change. Clean CarFax report! Fuel efficiency and tons of cargo space in one. Brand new brakes all the way around. Price plus taxes and licensing.

2 year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers

