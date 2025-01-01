$5,895+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Escape
XLT
2009 Ford Escape
XLT
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Certified
$5,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified and ready for the road! Low mileage SUV with a clean CarFax report. Dealer serviced! 6 cylinder engine with automatic transmission. Power leather seats, factory roof racks and plenty of cargo space. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Miedemas Auto Sales
Miedemas Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-940-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-940-3766