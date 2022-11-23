2009 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495 + taxes & licensing
1 7 7 , 5 0 0 K M
Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9440256

9440256 Stock #: NJ73A

NJ73A VIN: 1FMCU03739KC08963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 177,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

