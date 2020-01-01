Menu
2009 Ford F-150

XLT

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 231,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4454457
  • Stock #: km321b
  • VIN: 1FTRW14829FA30946
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified 4x4 F-150. 20" wheels. Dependable 4.6L V8. Power group. Tow Package. Price plus taxes and licensing. 2year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only additional $789+HST.

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

