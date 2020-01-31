2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Fully certified. Brand new brakes all around including e-brakes. Automatic. Sunroof. Factory sub-woofer. Great commuter or student car. Snow tires. 2year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only additional $789+HST

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Winter Tires

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.