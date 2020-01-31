2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Fully certified. Brand new brakes all around including e-brakes. Automatic. Sunroof. Factory sub-woofer. Great commuter or student car. Snow tires. 2year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only additional $789+HST
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Spoiler
- Winter Tires
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Remote Trunk Release
- Power Outlet
- Comfort
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Warranty
- Trim
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Telematics
- Bluetooth Connection
- Sun/Moonroof
