2010 Dodge Journey

185,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2010 Dodge Journey

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2010 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8700503
  • Stock #: ND68B1
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV5AT111385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready to go with a fresh oil change! New brakes! 3.5L engine and automatic transmission. Cold air and seating for 5. Price plus taxes and licensing.

24 month/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

