Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified and ready for the road! Reliable and affordable. 4 cylinder engine with front-wheel drive drivetrain and CVT-transmission. Seating for 5 with plenty of cargo space. Brand new front brakes and fresh oil change. Power locks and windows. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1798+HST</p><p>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</p>

2010 Jeep Patriot

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Jeep Patriot

north

Watch This Vehicle
12207444

2010 Jeep Patriot

north

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

  1. 1740172503
  2. 1740172523
  3. 1740172543
  4. 1740172554
  5. 1740172571
  6. 1740172588
  7. 1740172602
  8. 1740173239
  9. 1740173256
  10. 1740173285
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1J4NT2GB1AD563305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # re71a
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready for the road! Reliable and affordable. 4 cylinder engine with front-wheel drive drivetrain and CVT-transmission. Seating for 5 with plenty of cargo space. Brand new front brakes and fresh oil change. Power locks and windows. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1798+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

Used 2010 Jeep Patriot north for sale in Mono, ON
2010 Jeep Patriot north 212,000 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru WRX for sale in Mono, ON
2018 Subaru WRX 82,630 KM $24,910 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in Mono, ON
2019 Ford EcoSport SE 140,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Patriot