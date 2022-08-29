2011 Buick Regal

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9172918

9172918 Stock #: NG67B

NG67B VIN: 2G4GW5EV3B9184529

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.