$6,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-940-3766
2011 Buick Regal
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9172918
- Stock #: NG67B
- VIN: 2G4GW5EV3B9184529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully certified and ready to go! 4 cylinder, front-wheel drive. Heated leather seats, cold AC, bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. Price plus taxes and licensing.
2 year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible per claim available for only $839+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.