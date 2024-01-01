Menu
<p>Certified! Clean CarFax report. Well maintained sedan. Reliable 2.4L engine. Heated seats, cold A/C and bluetooth. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</p><p> </p>

2011 Chrysler 200

285,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Touring

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

285,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C3BC1FB2BN596608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

