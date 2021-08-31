Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

184,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
SPORT

SPORT

Location

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

184,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8028604
  • Stock #: MI29C
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FEXBPA15371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified 4x4 pick-up truck! 6 cylinder engine and automatic transmission. Matching cap included! Clean CarFax report. Price plus taxes and licensing.

24 month/ 40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Warranty Available
CD Player

