2011 Kia Soul

212,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495
Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

4U

2011 Kia Soul

4U

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

212,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10092216
  • Stock #: PD12B
  • VIN: KNDJT2A29B7343925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified! One owner vehicle with clean CarFax report. New brakes and tires! Leather heated seats and Bluetooth. Sirius satellite radio ready. 4 cylinder, front wheel drive. price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

