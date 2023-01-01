$8,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-940-3766
2011 Kia Soul
4U
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10092216
- Stock #: PD12B
- VIN: KNDJT2A29B7343925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully certified! One owner vehicle with clean CarFax report. New brakes and tires! Leather heated seats and Bluetooth. Sirius satellite radio ready. 4 cylinder, front wheel drive. price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.