Certified and ready for the road. Low mileage! Brand new brakes! Ice cold A/C and heated seats for added comfort! Compact size is great for parking, while still having lots of cargo space and seating for 5! Front wheel drive, automatic transmission and economical 4 cylinder engine for great fuel efficiency. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

141,700 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,700KM
Good Condition
VIN JA4AH3AU6BZ607979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready for the road. Low mileage! Brand new brakes! Ice cold A/C and heated seats for added comfort! Compact size is great for parking, while still having lots of cargo space and seating for 5! Front wheel drive, automatic transmission and economical 4 cylinder engine for great fuel efficiency. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2011 Mitsubishi RVR