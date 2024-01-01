2012 Chevrolet Orlando

Menu
Certified and ready to go. Fresh oil change! Clean CarFax report. Well maintained 4 cylinder engine with front-wheel drive drivetrain. 7 seater! Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

169,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KL77P2EM8CK617816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready to go. Fresh oil change! Clean CarFax report. Well maintained 4 cylinder engine with front-wheel drive drivetrain. 7 seater! Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

