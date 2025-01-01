$3,900+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Volt
2012 Chevrolet Volt
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Sold As Is
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 242,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Plug-in hybrid with 1.4L 4 cylinder gasoline engine for extended trips! Up to 50kms on an electric charge! Back-up sensors, bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. Full battery life display interface. Price plus taxes and licensing.
VEHICLE SOLD AS IS: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Miedemas Auto Sales
Miedemas Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-940-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-940-3766