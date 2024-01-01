Menu
<p>Certified! Brand new LT off-road tires! Powerful and fuel efficient 5L engine, 4 wheel drive. Heated leather seats, bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC and steering wheel audio controls. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p class=MsoNormal>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.</p>

2012 Ford F-150

92,800 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

XLT

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,800KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF6CFB19121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! Brand new LT off-road tires! Powerful and fuel efficient 5L engine, 4 wheel drive. Heated leather seats, bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC and steering wheel audio controls. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2012 Ford F-150