2012 Ford Fiesta

167,500 KM

$4,895

+ tax & licensing
$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2012 Ford Fiesta

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE

2012 Ford Fiesta

SE

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,895

+ taxes & licensing

167,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6183021
  Stock #: LH93B
  VIN: 3FADP4EJ7CM205943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified and ready to go! Clean Carfax report and dealer maintained! This 4 cylinder hatchback with automatic transmission features bluetooth powered by Microsoft Sync, steering wheel controls and cruise control! Price plus taxes and licensing.

2 year/40 000 km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $789+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

