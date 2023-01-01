$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Lincoln MKS
2012 Lincoln MKS
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 261,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified! Dealer maintained vehicle with no accidents. AWD! Reliable 6 cylinder 3.7L non-turbo engine. Heated and cooled leather seats, sunroof and bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Miedemas Auto Sales
Miedemas Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-940-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-940-3766