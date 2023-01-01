Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified! Dealer maintained vehicle with no accidents. AWD! Reliable 6 cylinder 3.7L non-turbo engine. Heated and cooled leather seats, sunroof and bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</p><p> </p>

2012 Lincoln MKS

261,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Lincoln MKS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Lincoln MKS

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

  1. 1702504250
  2. 1702504265
  3. 1702504280
  4. 1702504295
  5. 1702504312
  6. 1702504329
  7. 1702504342
  8. 1702504361
  9. 1702504376
  10. 1702504387
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
261,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1LNHL9ERXCG801239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! Dealer maintained vehicle with no accidents. AWD! Reliable 6 cylinder 3.7L non-turbo engine. Heated and cooled leather seats, sunroof and bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Mono, ON
2015 Ford Edge SEL 241,600 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Mono, ON
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 189,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Mono, ON
2012 RAM 1500 ST 231,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
2012 Lincoln MKS