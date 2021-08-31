Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

192,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,895

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,895

+ taxes & licensing

192,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7656070
  • Stock #: ME34B
  • VIN: JM1BL1KF1C1564374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready to go. Clean CarFax report. Brand new tires! Great student car. Cold air. Spacious and economical hatchback. Price plus taxes and licensing.

2 year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HSTMiedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 192,500 KM
$5,895 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 203,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Venza LI...
 129,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory