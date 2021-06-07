Menu
2013 Chevrolet Impala

95,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

LT

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

95,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7196285
  • Stock #: M236
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E38D1172557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified, low mileage sedan! 6 cylinder engine, front wheel drive. Remote start and cold AC! Price plus taxes and licensing. 

2 year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer

