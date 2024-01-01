Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified! Clean CarFax report. 6 cylinder engine and AWD drivetrain. Heated leather seats, back-up camera and dual climate control. Navigation, power lift-gate and power folding rear seats. Bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</p>

2013 Ford Edge

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

  1. 1721763384
  2. 1721763426
  3. 1721763497
  4. 1721763541
  5. 1721763606
  6. 1721763677
  7. 1721763774
  8. 1721763855
  9. 1721763933
  10. 1721764017
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC4DBA00318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! Clean CarFax report. 6 cylinder engine and AWD drivetrain. Heated leather seats, back-up camera and dual climate control. Navigation, power lift-gate and power folding rear seats. Bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Mono, ON
2013 Ford Edge Limited 190,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Porsche Boxster for sale in Mono, ON
2002 Porsche Boxster 202,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in Mono, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 185,600 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge