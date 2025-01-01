Menu
Certified! One owner with low mileage. Clean CarFax report. Heated leather seats, bluetooth with Navigation and dual climate control. Power liftgate, roof racks and heated exterior mirrors. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

2013 Ford Escape

103,000 KM

Details

2013 Ford Escape

SE

12409989

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
103,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX6DUC89559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! One owner with low mileage. Clean CarFax report. Heated leather seats, bluetooth with Navigation and dual climate control. Power liftgate, roof racks and heated exterior mirrors. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766

2013 Ford Escape