Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Trusted and reliable 5.0L engine and 4 wheel drive drivetrain. Certified and ready to go! Clean CarFax report. Seating for 6. Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</p>

2013 Ford F-150

192,500 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

XTR

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

  1. 1726592098
  2. 1726592113
  3. 1726592129
  4. 1726592140
  5. 1726592152
  6. 1726592167
  7. 1726592190
  8. 1726592205
  9. 1726592220
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
192,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF8DFD70966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 192,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Trusted and reliable 5.0L engine and 4 wheel drive drivetrain. Certified and ready to go! Clean CarFax report. Seating for 6. Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Mono, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 165,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Mono, ON
2014 Ford Escape Titanium 192,000 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Rio S for sale in Mono, ON
2019 Kia Rio S 155,000 KM $14,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150