$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-940-3766
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8189577
- Stock #: M253
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB8E7342613
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully certified low mileage sedan! 4 cylinder, front wheel drive, automatic. Back-up camera, bluetooth and WeatherTech floor liners. Price plus taxes and licensing.
2 year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.