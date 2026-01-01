Menu
<p>Certified! Clean CarFax report! Proven and reliable 3.5L engine, AWD drivetrain- excellent for navigating winter roads, and automatic transmission for confident driving. Glass roof! Leather heated seats, back-up sensors and camera and Bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1795+HST</p><p class=MsoNormal>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available on qualified units! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.</p>

2014 Ford Edge

215,300 KM

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Edge

SEL

13501166

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,300KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC3EBA92444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! Clean CarFax report! Proven and reliable 3.5L engine, AWD drivetrain- excellent for navigating winter roads, and automatic transmission for confident driving. Glass roof! Leather heated seats, back-up sensors and camera and Bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1795+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available on qualified units! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

