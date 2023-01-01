Menu
2014 Ford Escape

224,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10065117
  Stock #: M280
  VIN: 1FMCU9G93EUE16601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready to go. Clean CarFax report. Heater leather seats. Bluetooth, Navigation and panoramic sunroof. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

