2014 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified! Fresh oil change, brand new tires and a tune-up! Heated leather trimmed seats, bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC and steering wheel audio controls. 2.0 4 cylinder engine, AWD and automatic transmission. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
Miedemas Auto Sales
