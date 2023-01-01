Menu
2014 Ford Explorer

175,600 KM

Miedemas Auto Sales

XLT

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630496
  • Stock #: NK69B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D89EGB45496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready to go! Clean Carfax report! Seating for 7, AWD, 6 cylinder engine. Leather heated seats and back-up sensors. Price plus taxes and licensing.

2 year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

