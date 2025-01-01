Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified, low-mileage with clean CarFax report! well maintained. Reliable and tough 5.0L V8 engine with 4x4 and automatic transmission. Seating for 6. 6.5 foot box! Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p class=MsoNormal>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.</p>

2014 Ford F-150

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
12689301

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

  1. 1750968181461
  2. 1750968181972
  3. 1750968182427
  4. 1750968182860
  5. 1750968183296
  6. 1750968183757
  7. 1750968184247
  8. 1750968184690
  9. 1750968185133
  10. 1750968185557
  11. 1750968186026
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
170,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF5EFB88253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, low-mileage with clean CarFax report! well maintained. Reliable and tough 5.0L V8 engine with 4x4 and automatic transmission. Seating for 6. 6.5 foot box! Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

Used 2018 Subaru WRX Sport-tech for sale in Mono, ON
2018 Subaru WRX Sport-tech 84,500 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA for sale in Mono, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA 108,500 KM $7,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Mono, ON
2016 Ford Fusion SE 236,400 KM $6,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2014 Ford F-150