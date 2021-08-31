Menu
2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

64,000 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT

2014 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8028505
  • Stock #: M249
  • VIN: KMHHU6KJ6EU116492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner and clean CarFax report! Fully certified and ready to go. Automatic transmission, 6 cylinder engine. Heated leather seats, back-up sensors and camera! Price plus taxes and licensing.

24 month/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

