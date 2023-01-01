$13,995+ tax & licensing
519-940-3766
2014 Infiniti QX60
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10334418
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM9EC545673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 212,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified and ready to go, with new brakes all around! Clean CarFax report! 7 seater AWD with tow package. Leather heated seats, bluetooth and navigation. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additioanl $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
