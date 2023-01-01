Menu
2014 RAM 2500

263,000 KM

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie

2014 RAM 2500

Laramie

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

263,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9464589
  Stock #: NC64B
  VIN: 3C6UR5FL4EG167932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready to go. Fresh oil change! 4x4,  Cummins turbo diesel, and 5th wheel installed! Leather heated  and vented seats, sunroof, heated steering wheel and navigation. Price plus taxes and licensing.

2 year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

