2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
$5,995
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified! Clean Carfax! Automatic transmission, front-wheel drive and economical 1.4L 4 cylinder engine. Bluetooth audio and steering wheel audio controls. Power trunk, windows and locks. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1795+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available on qualified units! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
Miedemas Auto Sales
