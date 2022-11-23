Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434982
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1FR748303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready to go! One owner vehicle with a clean CarFax report! 6 cylinder engine, front-wheel drive and flex fuel. Back-up camera, DVD, rear heat and A/C. Stow N' Go seating for optimal cargo space. Price plus taxes and licensing.

24 month/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $839+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 123,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz G...
 215,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory