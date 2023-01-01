Menu
Certified and ready to go! Heated leather seats, Bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC and steering wheel audio controls. Power folding rear seats, electronic parking brake and tow hitch. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible per claim available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.

2015 Ford Edge

241,600 KM

Details Description Features

SEL

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

241,600KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2FMTK3J88FBB86483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready to go! Heated leather seats, Bluetooth powered by Microsoft SYNC and steering wheel audio controls. Power folding rear seats, electronic parking brake and tow hitch. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible per claim available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

