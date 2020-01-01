2015 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

All wheel drive Escape with 118k. Snow tires AND all season tires included! Heated seats, remote start, Navigation, MicroSoft Bluetooth, tow package and more! Fully certified and Priced to sell. Financing available. Price plus taxes and licensing. 2year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only additional $789+HST



Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Trailer Hitch

Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

