2015 Ford Escape

All wheel drive Escape with 118k. Snow tires AND all season tires included! Heated seats, remote start, Navigation, MicroSoft Bluetooth, tow package and more! Fully certified and Priced to sell. Financing available. Price plus taxes and licensing. 2year/40 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $3000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only additional $789+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Winter Tires
- Trailer Hitch
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.