Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified! Snow tires available. Front wheel drive, manual transmission and 2.4L engine. Power group, heated seats, bluetooth, and large cargo area. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</span></p>

2015 Kia Sportage

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Kia Sportage

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

  1. 1730207424
  2. 1730207440
  3. 1730207459
  4. 1730207469
  5. 1730207484
  6. 1730207500
  7. 1730207520
  8. 1730207533
  9. 1730207551
  10. 1730207567
  11. 1730207587
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,000KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDPB3AC2F7695861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M303
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified! Snow tires available. Front wheel drive, manual transmission and 2.4L engine. Power group, heated seats, bluetooth, and large cargo area. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

Used 2015 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Mono, ON
2015 Kia Sportage EX 126,000 KM $8,895 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in Mono, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE 222,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima EX for sale in Mono, ON
2013 Kia Optima EX 196,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,895

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Sportage