2015 Nissan Micra

<p>Certified one owner compact car! 4 cylinder, front wheel drive, automatic. Back-up camera, Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible per claim available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</p>

197,900 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
197,900KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP6FL208903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RH54A
  • Mileage 197,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified one owner compact car! 4 cylinder, front wheel drive, automatic. Back-up camera, Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible per claim available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766

