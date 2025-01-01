Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified and ready to go! Clean CarFax report! Automatic transmission, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine, front-wheel drive sedan with large trunk space. Bluetooth with steering wheel audio controls. AM/FM with CD, a/c and aftermarket remote start. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to$4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST</p><p>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</p>

2015 Toyota Corolla

217,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Corolla

L

Watch This Vehicle
12307739

2015 Toyota Corolla

L

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

  1. 1742573655
  2. 1742573666
  3. 1742573678
  4. 1742573689
  5. 1742573705
  6. 1742573718
  7. 1742573732
  8. 1742573744
  9. 1742573757
  10. 1742574093
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
217,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE7FC431578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified and ready to go! Clean CarFax report! Automatic transmission, 4 cylinder 1.8L engine, front-wheel drive sedan with large trunk space. Bluetooth with steering wheel audio controls. AM/FM with CD, a/c and aftermarket remote start. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to$4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Miedemas Auto Sales

Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro for sale in Mono, ON
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 115,300 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Mono, ON
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 187,500 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Miedemas Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-940-XXXX

(click to show)

519-940-3766

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla