Fully certified and ready to go. Clean CarFax report. Wearing snow tires! Seating for 7. Power heated leather seats, heated steering wheel and bluetooth. Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and park-assist. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.

2016 Kia Sorento

134,000 KM

2016 Kia Sorento

EX

2016 Kia Sorento

EX

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

134,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA54GG044113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified and ready to go. Clean CarFax report. Wearing snow tires! Seating for 7. Power heated leather seats, heated steering wheel and bluetooth. Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and park-assist. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2016 Kia Sorento