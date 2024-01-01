$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
EX
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully certified and ready to go. Clean CarFax report. Wearing snow tires! Seating for 7. Power heated leather seats, heated steering wheel and bluetooth. Blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and park-assist. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.
