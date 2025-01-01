$14,895+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium
Location
Miedemas Auto Sales
Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified and ready to go! Fresh oil change. Clean CarFax report! Reliable and economical 2.0L 4 cylinder engine with automatic transmission and AWD. Factory remote start, power life-gate, heated leather seats and Bluetooth with navigation. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/ 70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.
519-940-3766