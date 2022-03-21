Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8814575

8814575 Stock #: ND51A

ND51A VIN: 1FTEX1E86HFA48858

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

