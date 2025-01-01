Menu
Certified and ready to go! Clean Carfax report! Low mileage sedan with seating for 5. Automatic transmission, front wheel drive and 2.5L engine. Heated front seats for instant warmth this winter! Steering wheel audio controls and bluetooth. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1795+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available on qualified units! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We're here to help.

2018 Nissan Altima

103,000 KM

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

13316597

2018 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

  1. 1765551662591
  2. 1765551663129
  3. 1765551663558
  4. 1765551663975
  5. 1765551664419
  6. 1765551664870
  7. 1765551665297
  8. 1765551665756
  9. 1765551666181
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N4AL3AP6JC107892

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Certified and ready to go! Clean Carfax report! Low mileage sedan with seating for 5. Automatic transmission, front wheel drive and 2.5L engine. Heated front seats for instant warmth this winter! Steering wheel audio controls and bluetooth. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1795+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available on qualified units! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Miedemas Auto Sales

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

2018 Nissan Altima