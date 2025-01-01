Menu
<p>Certified one owner vehicle. Brand new tires! Reliable and economical 2.0L engine and AWD drivetrain.  Push button start, heated seats and back-up camera and sensors. Bluetooth, navigation and moonroof. Price plus taxes and licensing.</p><p>3 year /70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to 4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1798+HST</p><p>Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.</p>

2019 Ford EcoSport

140,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

2019 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

Miedemas Auto Sales

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

519-940-3766

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
140,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified one owner vehicle. Brand new tires! Reliable and economical 2.0L engine and AWD drivetrain.  Push button start, heated seats and back-up camera and sensors. Bluetooth, navigation and moonroof. Price plus taxes and licensing.

3 year /70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to 4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1798+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest, professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9
519-940-3766

2019 Ford EcoSport