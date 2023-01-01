Menu
2019 Ford EcoSport

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Miedemas Auto Sales

519-940-3766

SE

SE

Location

Hwy 10 North, Mono, ON L9W 5N9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9961136
  • Stock #: V827
  • VIN: MAJ6S3GL1KC277527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully certified and ready to go! 4 cylinder engine with AWD drivetrain. Navigation, heated seats, steering wheel controls and Bluetooth powered by Microsft SYNC. Price plus taxes and licensing.

2 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1479+HST

Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional  and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. We’re here to help.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

