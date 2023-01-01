$17,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified and ready to go. AWD! New dealer installed transmission. One owner vehicle with clean Carfax report. Heated seats, bluetooth and power liftgate. Push button start, steering wheel audio controls and electronic parking brake. Price plus taxes and licensing.
3 year/70 000km Lubrico warranty with up to $4000 per eligible claim and $150 deductible available for only an additional $1769+HST
Miedemas has been selling quality used cars since 1973! Honest and professional and friendly staff with that small town feel. No pressure buying! Come see what it takes to keep customers coming for over 40years in business! Financing available! Warranty available! All cars sold certified with oil changed and ready to go unless otherwise posted. Were here to help.
